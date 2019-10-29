Makeover Moment with beautiful singer, Brooklyn Kohl

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Brooklyn Kohl is a Utah songbird who lends her voice to inspire and uplift within our Communities! Singing since a young age, she has found a flow of her own and lends her talent to events complimentary proving that Community Service comes in different forms.

“The Makeover Moments Squad was more than happy to give Brooklyn this Makeover and help her share the worlds most oldest known form of inspiration…music!” says Mizz J, resident makeover guru.

Brooklyn also performed live on the show, singing “In the Morning” from her Ep. 5AM.

Be sure to follow Brooklyn on Instagram @brooklynkohl

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Table Talk

More Table Talk

Coming Up

More GTU Coming Up

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories

Good Things Utah Sponsors

Good Things Utah Facebook