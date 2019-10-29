Makeover Moment with beautiful singer, Brooklyn Kohl

Brooklyn Kohl is a Utah songbird who lends her voice to inspire and uplift within our Communities! Singing since a young age, she has found a flow of her own and lends her talent to events complimentary proving that Community Service comes in different forms.

“The Makeover Moments Squad was more than happy to give Brooklyn this Makeover and help her share the worlds most oldest known form of inspiration…music!” says Mizz J, resident makeover guru.

Brooklyn also performed live on the show, singing “In the Morning” from her Ep. 5AM.

Be sure to follow Brooklyn on Instagram @brooklynkohl