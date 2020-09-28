Make your own yummy candle at The Wick Lab

Make your own wonderful smelling candle at The Wick Lab! From the moment you set foot in the door, you know you’ve found something special. You start the process of creating your own candle by taking a paper and pen, and smelling your way through the shelves of scents! Write down each that you love, and take it up to the counter.

A chandler will then help you mix and match until you find just the right combination of scents. With scents like rain, rose, leather, and even bacon, there truly is a smell for everyone. You’ll then be guided how-to make your own creation every step of the way, including naming it at the end!

Always supporting local artists, there is a boutique inside as well with lovely and unique local artisan offerings. There’s also the pretties photo op station that is oh so very insta-worthy.

Current hours are Monday through Wednesday from 6 pm to 9 pm, Thursday from 5 pm to 9 pm, Fri from 5 pm to 10 pm, and Saturday from 1 pm to 9 pm. It’s a perfect experience for a date night, a girls night out, team building, even a relaxing solo afternoon. At this time, The Wick Lab is by reservation only. To make a reservation, hop online www.thewicklab.com

The Wick Lab is always looking for more artists/makers/creatives to teach workshops, sell their creations in the shop and/or help design and create the next limited edition candle container! If you’re interested, there’s a form to introduce yourself and work on the website. Under the services tab, click ‘collaborate’. The importance of artists to communities is huge with The Wick Lab, as they want to be a space that supports them!

Visit The Wick Lab at 271 N. University Ave in Provo, on IG @thewicklab and online www.thewicklab.com