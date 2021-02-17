Make your own one-of-a-kind piece at Club Tie Dye

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Club Tie Dye is a brand new business in Utah County where you can have the most fun with a hands-on DIY experience to create your own one-of-a-kind piece! From the tie dye sweatsuits we’re seeing everywhere, to t-shirts, to beanies, to baby blankets, they’ve got it all!

Go in for a date night, with your kids, or even solo. The warm and inviting staff will walk you through, and we’ll bet you’ll be as addicted afterwards as we were! We loved meeting founder and owner, Naomie DeMartini and staff member Jeanna Lifungula Humble.



Club Tie Dye is located at 275 N University Ave in Provo, online at www.clubtiedye.com and IG @clubtiedye





Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.















