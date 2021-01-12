Make your own matcha with Tea Zaanti

Becky Lyttle, co-owner of the tasty Tea Zaanti was in the kitchen today to talk all things matcha! If you’re not familiar with matcha, it’s finely ground powder Japanese green tea. One sip, and you’ll be hooked! To make it, follow along with the recipe below. Be sure to pop in to Tea Zaanti for tea, wines, and yummy food at 1944 S 1100 E SLC. Follow on IG @teazaanti and order matcha and more at www.teazaanti.com
12 oz matcha
Ingredients:
2 tsp Tea Zaanti matcha
Directions:
Heat 6 oz of water to 175 degrees (water temperature is very important when brewing a cup of tea)
Dissolve 2 tsps of Tea Zaanti matchcha in the water while milk is heating up
Pour dissolved matcha into your drinking vessel and froth your heated milk, and top of your cup