SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) Add a little flare to a classic glazed donut! Plus, maybe try making your own this new year. GTU chef, Nettie Frank, created a cookbook that holds all the secrets that will help you transform basic donuts to pieces of art.

For several years, Nettie owned and ran a little shop called, Beyond Glazed. For years, she served customers, but after closing she put her energy into creating a book that helps people make delicious donuts from home. Not only are they tasty, but Nettie shares step by step guides to decorating for different occasions and time of year.

Something unique about her donuts is that they all have the same base. So, if you don’t want to make the donuts, you could just use glazed ones from the store and dress them up with whatever flavor you’re in the mood for.

Named after her previously owned shop, her cookbook is called Beyond Glazed and is available online now.