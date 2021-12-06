Make your own advent calendar

For today’s parenting moment, we had Rose Storey Usenova and adorable Lola Usenova on the show today. The two demonstrated how to make three different DIY advent calendars that will make the Christmas countdown even more special!

Felt Snowman Advent Calendar: all you will need for this fun project are different colors of felt and an imagination. She is showcasing a snowman, but you could make Santa, reindeer, etc. Each day leading up to Christmas, your child can pick a piece of the snowman to add to the story. Christmas Books Advent Calendar: Rose’s mom started this tradition with all of her grandchildren and she mentioned that it is now their favorite part of Christmas. For this, all you will need to do is wrap 24 Christmas books. Each night the child can pick a book at random and read it with the family. Santa Paper Chain Countdown: this puts a fun twist on the classic paper chain countdown. Rose simply created a Santa with a paper plate, colored paper, and eyeballs. Then the paper chains make up his beard of which you can remove each day before Christmas. You can make it your own and have fun with it.

For more DIY projects from Rose, you can visit her Blog: rosestorey.blogspot.com and follow her on Instagram @rosestorey