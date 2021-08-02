Make your next party pop!

Everybody should have a party where they feel special. Danielle Baker, owner of Just Peachy Utah, has done just that. Her ability to create a personalized and stylish birthday party will leave anybody feeling exceptional.

Just Peachy Utah provides curated party activities customized to enhance your event and create the impact you are looking for. Let them do the heavy lifting by providing the perfect activity for your party so you can focus on the other vital details that go into throwing an event.

Just Peachy offers:

Styled ball pools – not only for kids! Our ball pools are a great photo opportunity for events of all kinds.

Customized party activities for kids ages 1+

All levels of service are available; let’s discuss your needs!

Just Peachy follows four principles:

Make it pop – small details, the right proportions, and the color pallet significantly impact. These are not your average, run-of-the-mill ball pools and activities! Make it personal – differentiated set-ups with personal touches, they want to celebrate you and your guests. Make it punctual – they honor their client’s time and resources. And most importantly, have a ball!

They believe in making a significant impact in both the event experience and the aesthetics. Their guests will have a blast, and you will have great photo opportunities to document and remember the event for years to come.

Find more information about Just Peachy Utah online and on IG.