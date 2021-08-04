Make your next event unforgettable with Bouncing Around Utah

We think Michael Waters just might have the most fun job of all time as owner of Bouncing Around Utah! A bounce house keeps the children occupied and entertained so that everyone can enjoy the event. They have many ways to take your party or event to the next level as we saw today with the White Wedding Chapel bounce house and the shark attack slide!

Perfect for birthday parties, baptisms, and outdoor movies large or small! Bouncing Around Utah offers an entire inventory of linens, tables, seating, and chairs. Even cotton candy, snow cone, ice cream, popcorn, and chocolate fountains!

They love helping Non-profits generate revenue; they have multiple models to help make your event a success. With free delivery, setup, and take down by professional installers, they make it easy to have a blast. They’re also insured, while many competitors are not.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

