Make your event unforgettable with a customized mocktail bar

No alcohol makes this a perfect addition for any age, birthday party, baby shower, bridal shower, bachelorette/bachelor parties, graduations, weddings, and more! Rachel Bunnell, Owner of Bubbly Bar Events, came by with their bar to share with us some of their tasty drinks tailored to our GTU host’s favorite flavors.

The Bubbly Bar started after Rachel created mocktails at a family event. The response and excitement over the mocktails and bar setup were overwhelmingly positive; she knew this could be a hit for other events. The Bubbly Bar helps create a fun atmosphere for all guests, and because we serve mocktails, it’s great for all ages! It’s a hassle-free experience because the bar, supplies, and two ‘bartenders are provided. Clients get to pick the five drinks on their menu and also choose the names of the mocktails. This is a great way to add personalization to your event or the theme of your event. You can book the Bubbly Bar by emailing Rachel at bubblybar.events@gmail.com.

Promotions:

Use the code “Bubbly Bar GTU” for $50 off total cost when booking now through August 31st, 2021

Find Bubbly Bar Events on FB and IG.