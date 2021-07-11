Make your event a memory to next forget with a company that makes it perfect.

Surae and Nicea joined Emily Rose of Picnic with Roses in our backyard to have an incredible picnic.

Emily just became a stay-at-home mom and felt like she needed a hobby. About two months ago, she started, and she couldn’t believe the response!

Her husband, JT, is the muscle when they do set-ups, and they always have their 9-month-old son, making their business a definite family affair.

Emily wanted to give back; a portion gets donated to her church and O.U.R. (Operation Underground Rescue.).

She has four themes: Chai Berry Boho(pink), Neutral Boho, Earthy Green Boho, and Tangerine Sunset(orange).

She invested a lot to give each one a perfect look; she wants her clients to have an experience they haven’t had before and have it not look like their living room furniture.

Emily moved to Utah from California and fell in love with the surroundings. That’s why she loves doing this; she not only gets to enjoy being outside, but so do her clients.

Emily has had everything from dates, proposals, birthday celebrations, bachelorette parties, and currently, her favorite is anniversaries.

For dates, her clients get to have a 2-hour uninterrupted time together to be with one another and get to know each other a little better with what she provides.

Clients have options for food add ons, whether from her personal friend Chef Ortega, a Private chef in Park City, or some local charcuterie businesses.

