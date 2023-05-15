SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Did you know that all your hopes and dreams could come true by simply printing them out and sticking them on a board. Shantel Reitz joined us on the show today to discuss the magic of vision boards and their significance.

With summer around the corner, this is the season for goal setting and achievement. Use a cork board or a magnetic board so that you have a living and active board. For vision boards there is a difference in the energy of seasons, for example spring and winter. Vision boards tend to be the most popular around New Years in January, this is the energy of reflection and hibernation.

Reitz emphasized the importance of only putting high frequency goals on your board, the element of music in vision boards, meditation and how rewarding yourself with the victories along the way is a necessity.

To experience the elements of breathwork, goal setting and healing, Reitz offers classes at Core 7 fitness. To find out more information and to register, check out https://www.core7fitness.com/class-schedule.