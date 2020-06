Let’s go camping in your backyard! Pull out that tent and make a ‘campfire.’ Surae shows us how you can make your faux fire with toilet paper rolls, tissue paper, a plate and some paint.







Then use your s’mores ingredients to make sheet pan s’mores in your oven. Lay graham crackers over parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Place chocolate bars then the marshmallows on top. Bake on broil for 2-minutes.

Another camping note: You can use sage and lavender for a natural way to keep the bugs at bay!