SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah)— Spread the love without draining your bank account. Grayce Anderson from Bee-ing Together on Instagram came to the kitchen to show us the perfect Valentine’s dinner. Serve 4 people for only $40 with this honey mustard rack of lambs and ganache petite fours!

To take this recipe to the next level, use honey sold by Grayce herself! Her boutique honey business, Regency Honey, started after marrying a beekeeper. Get yourself some of their local honey on their website www.regencyhoney.com and use code “Beeing Together GTU” for 10% off!

Honey Mustard Rack of Lamb (4 servings of 2 bone cuts, or 8 servings of 1 bone cut)-

Ingredients:

1 rack of lamb

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Butter mixture:

3/4 c butter

4 cloves of garlic (minced)

Zest of 1 lemon

1/2 tsp salt

2 springs of rosemary, minced

Crust:

1 c Italian breadcrumbs

1/4 c Olive oil

2 Tbsp honey

Honey sauce:

3 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp stone ground mustard

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 F. Place rack of lamb fat side up on a baking sheet lined with tin foil. Drizzle lamb with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Make the butter mixture by combining all ingredients with room-temperature butter. Spread the butter mixture on the fat side of the lamb. Place in the oven for 20-25 minutes, don’t cook over 135 F. While the lamb is cooking, prepare the crumb mixture. It is ready when it feels like wet sand and holds its shape when pressed. Take out the lamb after the 20-25 minutes. Add the crumb mixture on top. Place lamb back in the oven for another 5-8 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 145 F which is medium rare. Let the meat rest for the juices to redistribute for 5-10 minutes. Combine the honey and the mustard to make the sauce. Drizzle honey sauce over the sliced lamb. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Petite Four Recipe-

Ingredients:

One Sara Lee pound cake (found in the freezer section of the grocery store)

One 8-ounce container of raspberry jam. You could use any filling between the pound cake slices: Frosting, lemon curd, or even marmalade.

Ganache: (1:1 ratio of whipping cream and semi-sweet baking chocolate). Heat over a double boiler on low heat until it becomes fully incorporated.

Directions: