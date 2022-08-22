Missy Lovett enters the show today to give some quick make-up tips!

Lovett spoke of multi-purpose products, great for those in a rush to get out the door and go. She

recommends bronzer to add color to the face in a quick swipe.

Lip balm, she said, is a great way to add a healthy glow to the lips and cheeks for a pop of color!

For a more complete look, Lovett recommends using an eyeshadow stick of any pigment. Lovett

prefers the shimmering shades. With easy application and a beautifully finished look, a soft,

shimmery look is perfect for any occasion.

Instagram: @RebelBeauty

Website: RebelBeauty.com