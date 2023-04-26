SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Mother’s Day is almost here, and you can hire a personal gift buyer to help make your gifts perfect looking and filled with unique products. Today we were joined by Marcy Heidelberger, owner of Copper Gate Gifting, to talk about her gifting business. She does personalized shopping; all you have to do is get the west tenth app and message her. She will ask questions like

What’s your budget?

What is this person like?

What is the occasion?

After she gets to know this person a little better, she will go shopping for you and make the gift look fabulous and perfect. She gives gifts for all occasions, and she can do group gifts such as: gifts for bridesmaids, corporate gifts, etc.

You might be wondering how to make your own Mother’s Day gifts look as good as the gifts by her. She likes to take what she knows about the person and make a bundle for example:

If they are stressed, try a self-care basket

All moms love to get new things to refresh your home

Cooking/baking baskets are perfect for the cooks

Foodie gifts are always good for people looking for a treat

Then after you choose what type of gift you are getting, add different textures and pops of color. This will make the gift pretty to look at enhancing it that much more.

She is also doing a mother day gift giveaway. To apply for these, check out the west tenth website and look up her business, Copper Gate GIfting. Also, to perfect this year’s Mother’s Day gift download her app and dm her today.