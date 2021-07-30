Make these tasty Caprese Focaccia Sliders

Nicole Marriner, checf of Salt Lake Culinary Education joined us in the GTU kitchen to show us how to make the tastiest caprese focaccia sliders, find the recipe below! We also get a peek at chicken salad lettuce wraps, zucchini and corn fritters, and veggie crudite and hummus. They are perfect for backyard get-togethers and picnics! Drooling yet? Same.

Salt Lake Culinary Education is a cooking school in South Salt Lake. They offer cooking classes, private events, and an accelerated 12-week American Culinary Federation approved program.

Recipe:

Caprese Focaccia Sliders

Ingredients:

-1 loaf of focaccia

-1/4 cup mayonnaise

-2 Tbsp pesto

-1 ball of fresh mozzarella, sliced

-2 heirloom tomatoes, sliced

-4 sprigs of fresh basil

-Salt & pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1.Cut focaccia into 2×2 squares. Set aside.

2.In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and pesto. Mix until well combined.

3.Split one focaccia square in half and spread both sides with a small amount of mayonnaise-pesto mixture. On the bottom half, place one piece of mozzarella cheese and one tomato slice. Sprinkle it with salt and pepper and top with one basil leaf.

4.Place the top on, sandwiching ingredients, and skewer with a toothpick to secure sliders for serving. Repeat with remaining focaccia and enjoy!

Dishes displayed also offered at Salt Lake Culinary Education:

Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap

Zucchini & Corn Fritters

Veggie Crudite & Hummus

Social Media:

Website: www.sliceutah.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/saltlakeculinaryeducation

Instagram: @sliceutah