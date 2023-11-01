SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — The mission of Trendy Treats is to “Make the world a sweeter place.” Andrew Pedregon and Co-Founders, Jesus and Melinna Macias, joined us on the show to show off their family-friendly brand that captivates over 100 million viewers a month with an array of tasty treats.

With more than 5 million followers, their focus is on their customers. The freeze-dried candy treats are safe for those with braces, catering to a broader audience while ensuring a delightful experience for all. Get your hands on some tasty treats with code “ABC” for a 25% discount on the entire site and free local pick-up, perfect for the upcoming holiday season.

https://trendytreats.com/