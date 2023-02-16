SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Honoring and celebrating Black History Month is an important part of our nation’s history. To help families celebrate this month, Alexis Bradley and Chanté Stutznegger, owners of @LetsTalks Sis and Sinclair DEI Consulting, share their ideas for making the most of Black History Month with your family.

The history of Black History Month dates back to 1926 when historian Carter G. Woodson started “Negro History Week”. President Ford expanded it to a month in 1976. This year’s national theme is “The Black Family: Representation, Identity, and Diversity.”

Bradley and Stutznegger suggest various ways to celebrate Black History Month, such as reading books that celebrate and educate on Black history, including stories and heroes that might not be as well-known.

In addition, they suggest exploring historical Black landmarks and museums in your local community. These landmarks and museums provide opportunities to learn about the contributions of Black Americans throughout history. For example, a trip to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., can be an unforgettable experience.

Get an extra 10% off on their Lovers and Healers crewneck sweatshirt with the code “BLACKHISTORY” now through the end of February on their online store, Lets-Talk-Sis.com.