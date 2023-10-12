SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Phillip Enkey is a singer, songwriter and award winning recording artist, but he is not stranger to tragedy. He joined us on the show to share his story of rising above and how he uses music to uplift others.

For Enkey, music has been a way to share stories that so many of us can relate to. He interviews individuals and families, and uses their stories of trials and triumphs to craft meaningful music. The official music video for Enkey’s newest release, “Comeback song” has had quite the impact since its release on October 1st. The song was written for all who have experienced trauma, tragedy or heartbreak and live with triggers and other effects. It is available on Youtube or can be streamed on all music streaming platforms.

Connect to Phillip Enkey on Instagram @phillipenkeymusic