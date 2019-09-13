Make sure you sneak a peek at the moon tonight

- On Good Things Utah today – It’s a beautiful weather weekend so keep your eyes to the sky for a Harvest Moon. Plus, why it’s good for your mental health to enjoy your own company. And have you ever cried at work? Half of America says…yes! We’ll tell you what exactly we are all crying about. And we have little green Army Men so why not Army Women? How one little girl is making a difference in the toy aisle.
- And finally, a group of kids from Utah want The Rock and Jason Mamoa to take notice! Their Haka challenge to the celebrities on a Friday edition of Good Things Utah!