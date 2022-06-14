Satu and Josef Kujanpaa joined us today to talk thrifting the Finnish way. They shared how they aim to change the world view of thrifting by repurposing the way it is perceived. At Preloved, thrifting benefits both buyer and consumer, creating a fun experience for both. Preloved believes that there are things we all have which we don’t need or serve us. This style of thrifting provides a way to let go of what no longer serves us and use the money for what we currently need.

The process of Preloved is a fairly simple one. It starts with renting a booth for $35 a week. After renting the booth, fill it with things that need to be sold, tagging your own prices as you go. Set up the booth Saturday mornings between 8-10 a.m., and let Preloved work its magic. The booth is marketed for you on Instagram, cleaned daily and all transactions are handled. Preloved allows you to make money off of old items without any grunt work on your end. After all is said and done, items are picked up from your booth that weren’t sold, and you are paid 65% of sales via Venmo.

The store is located at 2050 N Canyon Road in Provo, Utah. Open only on Saturday’s from 8-10 a.m.

For more information on Preloved, follow @preloved.provo and @preloved.spanishfork