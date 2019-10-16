Make pumpkins glow without candles

If you want to decorate your front porch with Halloween pumpkins but don’t want to dive into the slimy mess of carving, we have the craft for you! The solution is glow in the dark glue! You can decorate your pumpkins with glow glue and still get in on the artsy fun.

This glue is perfect for kids to get creative because they can do it all on their own. You don’t have to supervise the use of knives and sharp objects, you can just give them a tube and let them create a masterpiece.

You can get the glue at any arts and crafts store and you may want paintbrushes as well. Give the glow in the dark glue a try and share your artwork with us!