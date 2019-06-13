“Make n’ Take” a pot of plants from Millcreek Gardens

It’s not too late to get your summer garden going! Reagan visited LaRene at Millcreek Gardens.

Roses, succulents, strawberries, snap dragons, sweet potato vines, and so much more! Millcreek Gardens has everything you need to make your summer garden pop and come to life!

At Millcreek they are offering Make n’ Take pots. Yep, it’s just as easy at it sounds. You make it and take it! Pick your favorite flowers and stick them in a pot to take home. Mix Evergreen Shrubs, Creeping Jennies and Pansies. Add in some succulents or White Alyssums. Mix color, add fragrance, there is one hundred and one options to choose from. Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong! Not sure what to add? No problem, LaRene and her many associates will be there to help you out with what you’re looking for.

For more information visit millcreekgardens.com

This segment includes sponsored content.