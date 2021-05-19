Make fun memories this summer, with a picnic company that does it all

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Elly Baltodano, Co-owner of Picnic Street has everything you need to have that picture-perfect picnic.

Elly Baltodano and Vivian Chang started thinking about picnic ideas in March of 2021, then gradually gathered all of our decorations, tables, and pillows with time. They researched the type of product we are wanting to share and saw that pop-up picnics are fairly new in Utah.

Themes:

They currently offer their Boho theme and their Lux theme. They both include their custom-made picnic tables that were built by a local carpenter! Their decorations are based on their unique styles. Both themes come with store snacks and Martinelli’s sparkling cider.

History:

Both owners enjoy hosting get-togethers, Elly remembers growing up, her family always had picnics in the parks. They came up with the idea of making it a little extra special and fun for friends, families, and dates to enjoy picnics! It’s a great way to have people enjoy the outdoors.

How to book:

You can visit their Facebook or Instagram page at Picnic Street and fill out their booking form, they will contact you right away to find the perfect time and location. You can pick a favorite park in salt lake county, you can even choose your backyard!

Their service is convenient for those who like to hang out with friends and family. They give your evenings a little picnic twist with fun props, pillows, lights, snacks, and drinks. They offer backdrops for fun pictures. It’s a fun and relaxing experience. they do all the work for you! Also, Picnic Street loves to stay local! Their goal is to collaborate with other local businesses in Utah.

Promotions:

Enter the coupon code, “ABC4PicnicStreet” for 15% off services. Enter on their booking form online.