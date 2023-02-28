SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (Good Things Utah) — The Grand America Hotel is renowned for its daily Afternoon Tea service held in its elegant Lobby Lounge. Executive Pastry Chef, Xavier Baudinet, joined us on the show to share his expertise in creating the exquisite tea tower of savories, sweets, and scones.

Ingredients:

9 eggs

3 cups all-purpose flower

2.4 cups of sugar

2.9 cups of melted & cooled butter

.4 cups of brown butter

.4 cups of honey

3 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of lemon zest

Instructions:

Whip eggs and sugar until ribbon is very airy Sift flour and baking soda together Mix in stages of flour and cool butter Fold in finely lemon zest and chopped zest Either store in red cambro/ or pipe Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes, dependent on the mold

The Afternoon Tea experience is perfect for all ages and offers a chance to gather and celebrate with friends and family over light bites and live music. For those 21+, a glass of champagne can be added to the experience. Online reservations are required and can be made at www.grandamerica.com.