Today in the kitchen we had Chef Roman Contreras show us a wing recipe from the restaurant flankers in Salt Lake City. Especially going into the football season, we all need a good wing recipe. With him he brought 3 popular dishes from flankers and would love for you to come to try them at their sports bar.
Ingredients
- Dry Rub – 120 grams per 10lbs of wings
- Wing Sauce – 8 oz for every dozen wings
Directions:
- Set your smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit / If you don’t have a smoker, you can use your oven
- Put Canola Oil in Fryer and set Fryer to 350 degrees
- Season wings with Dry Rub generously
- Place wings in smoker for 2 ½ hrs. or internal temperature of 140 degrees.
- Remove wings from smoker and let rest for 20 minutes.
- Place Wings in Fryer for 4 minutes or internal temp of 165 degrees, remove place in bowl and toss with your preferred sauce or seasoning.