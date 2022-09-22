Today in the kitchen we had Chef Roman Contreras show us a wing recipe from the restaurant flankers in Salt Lake City. Especially going into the football season, we all need a good wing recipe. With him he brought 3 popular dishes from flankers and would love for you to come to try them at their sports bar. 

Ingredients  

  • Dry Rub – 120 grams per 10lbs of wings 
  • Wing Sauce – 8 oz for every dozen wings 

Directions:

  1. Set your smoker to 225 degrees Fahrenheit / If you don’t have a smoker, you can use your oven 
  2. Put Canola Oil in Fryer and set Fryer to 350 degrees 
  3. Season wings with Dry Rub generously 
  4. Place wings in smoker for 2 ½ hrs.  or internal temperature of 140 degrees. 
  5. Remove wings from smoker and let rest for 20 minutes. 
  6. Place Wings in Fryer for 4 minutes or internal temp of 165 degrees, remove place in bowl and toss with your preferred sauce or seasoning. 