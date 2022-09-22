Today in the kitchen we had Chef Roman Contreras show us a wing recipe from the restaurant flankers in Salt Lake City. Especially going into the football season, we all need a good wing recipe. With him he brought 3 popular dishes from flankers and would love for you to come to try them at their sports bar.

Ingredients

Dry Rub – 120 grams per 10lbs of wings

Wing Sauce – 8 oz for every dozen wings

Directions: