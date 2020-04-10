Make Easter “eggmazing” with this egg peeling hack trick

It’s Easter and if your family has egg decorating plans, Surae showed us a new and clever hack for peeling those hard boiled eggs.

Fill a mason jar about 1/4 of the way with water

Gently drop in the egg

Put on the lid, and shake!

The shell will come right off, as Surae demonstrated. You may have to experiment with the level of water in your specific jar, but you’ll begin to see it crack as you go, when you have the water level just right. Our hosts were amazed at how well it worked!



While PAAS egg decorating kits are always a solid classic, maybe you want to get creative with a new ways to color the eggs? 2018 Shark Tank product the EggMazing Egg Decorator is found at Walmart and online. It’s a motorized kit, and when you place the egg in the holder, it spins, letting you decorate by drawing with the provided markers as the egg turns. Minimal mess, and cool designs! It might be too quick of a turnaround to order now, but keep it in mind for next year. EggMazing also has themed kits, like dinosaurs!