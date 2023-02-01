SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – How do you make dreams come true? Bring the magic of freshly made churros into your own kitchen! We talked with Scott Porter, San Diablo’s Chief Churro Officer, who is doing just that with their easy at-home churro-making kit.

San Diablo knows what they’re doing when it comes to churros, for the past four years they have won Utah’s Best of State for best pastry. Their Churro Fiesta In A Box kit lets you bring their award-winning cinnamon treat into your own kitchen.

When you get your kit, just add water to the churro mix to make your batter. Shape your treat with their churro maker, simply add the batter and give it a twist. Pop your churros in a fryer or the air fryer to create the perfect crisp before giving them a bath in the cinnamon-sugar mix. Then it’s time for the fun part: customization! Fill your churros with all the flavorful fillings San Diablo has to offer. Choose between Dulce de Leche, Nutella, or Red Berries.

Becoming a churro chef has never been easier. Get a churro kit for yourself on their website sandiablochurros.com, check out their YouTube for churro tutorials, or find them on Instagram!