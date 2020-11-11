Abbey Trujillo of Peach Vintage showed us two fashion hacks; one to help change our shopping game, and one on how to make any dress work for winter weather. Right now it’s hard to shop since most places won’t allow you to try things on in a fitting room. One hack she shares will change our denim shopping habits forever!

When shopping for jeans or any pants, hold onto the outer belt loops and wrap the waistband around your neck. If both belt loops touch without much crossover, the waist is your size! If they crossover too much, they’re too big, and if they don’t meet without force, you need the next size up. This is game changing when shopping pants that are a new style to you, or when you simply can’t try things on.

Next up, we all have beautiful dresses we love to rock in the spring and summer time, and winter lasts a long time here in Utah, we get tired of our same winter dresses! Abbey how to wear a spring/summer dress in winter with my own sweater and belt hack. Wrap your belt around your natural waist, and pull it to ‘fitted’ but not tight. Pull a sweater over your head (the chunkier the better). Pull the hem of the sweater up and tuck it up and under the belt, toward your stomach. Once you do this all the way around, the sweater will look as though it’s just a blousey piece with a skirt paired together! It changes so many dresses, and opens up your wardrobe options!



Find Peach Vintage online www.peachvintage.com and on IG @thepeachvintage and be sure and tag Abbey when you post your hack!

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







