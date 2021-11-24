Make an authentic connection with Singles meet and Eat

Jennifer Bjornstad, creator of Singles Meet and Eat tells us that this is a place where people can get out and meet other people withouth having to go to a bar! They put together two dinners a month, the second Tuesday and fourth Thursday of each month (except for November and December). When someone registers for a dinner we create groups of around 8 to 10 people, and make reservations at local restaurants

This isn’t a dating service, they just create opportunities for people to get out and meet people face to face! Because reservations are made for 8 to 10 people, it’s important that when people sign up, they attend. If they no show, people lose the opportunity to meet others, and restaurants will not let Singles Meet and Eat make reservations. As the business grows, ages will be tailored to groups of the similar age range.

No matter your area, there are participating restaurants from Spanish Fork to Brigham City! Cost is only $3.40! No refunds for those who don’t show, but if they aren’t able to place people in a dinner group that will be an option, they will offer to move the reservation to the next dinner, or give a refund)

Hop online to join www.SinglesMeetAndEat.com use coupon code: GTU-Dinner for $0.50 off the registration fee, expires at the end of January 2022, can use only once per person!

Social Media: Facebook: Singles Meet and Eat