MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Western Surgical & Sedation, led by Dr. Heath Hendrickson (Dr. Wisdom Teeth), are offering a free community dental clinic September 16th and 17th in Murrary as part of an Outreach Mission Dental Clinic. The clinic is free and open to the public for anyone in the community in need of free extraction.

For more information for Outreach Mission Dental Clinic, please call 801-717-0180 or visit www.fredental101.com. Appointments are required.

Community Outreach Free Dental Clinic (by appointment only)

Saturday & Sunday: Sept 16th & 17th

5888 S 900 E #101, Murray, UT 84121

www.fredental101.com

For Appointments: 801-717-0180

For Wisdom Teeth Removal, Contact Wisdom Teeth Only at 801-370-0050 or visit www.drwisdomteeth.com to schedule your wisdom teeth extractions with IV sedation today. Offices located in Murray and Provo.

