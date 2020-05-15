Make-A-Wish magic with Stuart Edge

These magic tricks in the backyard will have you scratching your head and asking how did he just did that?! You know Stuart Edge as a popular YouTuber, entertainer, author, actor, and now Wish Hero for Make-A-Wish! Make-A-Wish has a wonderful mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They tell us that research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness!

This April, Make-A-Wish Utah reached out to Stuart Edge to partner as a Wish Hero for the month of May. Wish Heroes advocate and fundraise for Make-A-Wish by sharing their wish experiences with their personal networks. As a Wish Hero, Stuart hosted a series of Zoom Magic Shows for each of the families he met, the put together a video compilation of the shows to host on his YouTube channel and launch his Wish Hero fundraising page.

Anyone who donates to Stuart’s page at utah.wish.org/stuartedge will be entered into a drawing to receive one of 10 meet-and-greet Zoom Magic Shows with Stuart when his campaign concludes! Any donation will qualify and help grant a wish.

For more information, visit utah.wish.org or call 801-262-9474