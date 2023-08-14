Jenny Hortin, Director of Volunteers at Make-A-Wish Utah along with Wish Granters Brandy Chenoweth and Heidi Pitkin made dreams come true on the set today for ten year old Logan and his parents Brittney and Thomas.

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish Utah faces a record number of wishes waiting to be granted, and rely on volunteers to make it happen.

They’re experiencing a growing need for new volunteers, right now over 250 children in Utah are waiting for their wishes to be granted. The volunteers are the backbone of making dreams come true.

Logan has been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition, and tells us his wish to go to Hawaii is so he can swim with dolphins, and also enjoy time with his loving family who have been with him every step of the way on this journey.

wish.org/utah