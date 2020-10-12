Make-A-Wish 500K Wish

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness.

The WISH Society (women inspiring strength and hope) brings together Utah’s most dynamic and inspiring women to enhance the mission of Make-A-Wish through networking, mentoring fundraising. Membership is open to women and men throughout the state of Utah – your annual membership fee is set at the level of your choosing and will be used to help grant wishes for Utah children.

Last month, the WISH society came together to help grant the wish of 19-year old Vanessa, who has been diagnosed with a rare blood disorder. Vanessa wished to have a shopping spree to prepare her for her first year at the U of U. Members of the wish society gathered at A Wishing Place, each handing out items from Vanessa’s shopping spree. Everyone cheered for Vanessa as she wound up the path receiving gifts until her arms were full.

Vanessa took home a new laptop for school, a new iPhone watch, air pods, camera (she’s taking a photography class next semester), gift cards, make-up, and certificates for new matresses for her family along with a couch and a lamp.

Vanessa is planning to pursue a nursing degree in oncology.