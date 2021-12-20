Make a one-of-a-kind ring at The Gem Stuido

The Gem Studio at City Creek offers handmade jewelry workshops where you get to design and create your very own sterling silver ring! The three hour workshop is very hands on, and is led by one of their super fun instructors that make the experience special.

It is the perfect date night, to celebrate a birthday, bachelorette party, or family get together! Only using the highest quality silver and stones, so your ring will last a life time!

With locations in SLC, Provo, Saint George and Waikiki, there are plenty of places to get your gem on. Matt and Lauren James, the married owners of the City Creek location met while Lauren was taking a class from him! So pop in, you just might meet the love of your life?

Get 25% off if it is your birthday, and be sure to ask about the special pricing for large work parties! They also share monthly promos on their instagram @the.gemstudio hop online at thegemstudio.com

Visit in person at 50 S Main St Suite 103, Salt Lake City, UT 84101