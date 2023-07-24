SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – It’s Pioneer Day! If you want to beat the summer heat, make a cute craft that you can also enjoy as a snack.

Ingredients

approx. 2 graham cracker sheets

2 Keebler Fudge Shoppe Fudge Stripes cookies

Royal Icing

2 Barnums Animal Cookies

6 marshmallows

1 Teddy Graham

1 Twizzlers Pull-n-Peel String

Set aside one of your graham cracker sheets. This will be your base.

Break one of the graham cracker sheets into quarters to form a platform for the wagon. Break one graham cracker in half and add 3 the quarter pieces to make a wagon base and walls. Use royal icing to “glue” the pieces together. Add your 2 Keebler Fudge Shoppe Fudge Stripes cookies as the “wheels.” Add 2 quarter pieces as a cover for your wagon.

Add 4 marshmallows to the top cover of wagon and stack two on top to shape the wagon cover.

Pull apart 1 string of your Twizzler and tie to animal crackers. Add animal crackers to base. Add a teddy graham as the “driver.”