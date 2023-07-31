Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The 27th Annual Eccles Business Open Scholarship Drive is a great opportunity to transform the lives of students in need. Jeffrey Gelder Lewis, a Wealth Management Advisor at Northwestern Mutual, and Kyle Spicer, the Alumni Relations Event Manager at the David Eccles School of Business, joined us on the show to share about the event.

At the heart of the Eccles Business Open lies a powerful mission: supporting the greatest need of the David Eccles School of Business – student scholarships. 100% of the proceeds raised through the tournament, online auction, and donations will be devoted to scholarship support.

Kyle Spicer shared about the online auction accompanying the tournament. Open to everyone, the auction allows the larger Utah community to join in supporting student scholarships while bidding on incredible packages. With 50 items up for grabs, including Utah Football suite tickets, lift passes to five resorts, a Traeger Grill, and concert tickets, there’s something for everyone.

Visit eccles.link/23auction or scan the QR code to access the auction platform. Create an account, bid on your favorite items, and enjoy the experience. The auction is live now and will run until August 11th at Noon MST. Winners will be notified by August 14th.