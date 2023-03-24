SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – The strawberry season is coming up before you know it, and we have the perfect way to use them in a simple and sweet treat. Jamie Eskelson, known to many as Jamie Cooks It Up!, shows us how to make cream cheese-stuffed strawberries that are just as pretty as they are delicious.
Ingredients:
- 2 (1 pound) containers of strawberries
- 2 (8-ounce) packages of cream cheese, softened
- 6 tbsp powdered sugar
- 2 tbsp orange juice (fresh, or from a bottle)
- 1 cup cool whip
- 1 tsp vanilla
- dash salt
Directions
- Wash your beautiful berries and pat them dry.
- In your stand mixer or large mixing bowl, beat 2 packages of softened cream cheese until smooth. Add 6 tablespoons of powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of orange juice, 1 cup of cool whip, 1 teaspoon of vanilla and a dash of salt. Beat until well combined and smooth.
- Set the strawberries up on their green stems. With a sharp knife cut a slit through the top of each strawberry, making sure you don’t cut all the way through to the stem.
- Cut another slit along the top, forming an x pattern.
- Place a large open star tip in a pastry bag and fill the bag with the cream cheese mixture. If you don’t have a large star tip or a pastry bag, you could just use a large ziplock bag and cut a small hole in the end.
- Pipe the cream cheese filling into the cut end of each strawberry.
- Place a blueberry on the top and set them on a pretty platter. Refrigerate until serving.
Jamie is constantly cooking up delicious dishes that are easy to make at home. Find more from her on her website, Instagram, and Facebook.