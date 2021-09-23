Major League Soccer brings awareness to children’s cancer research

As you may have heard, September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and we are honored to have had a special guest on the show today. Survivor, Seaonna Norton is joined by Kyle Schroeder, Real Salt Lake Director of Community Relations, to share her story and show what Major League Soccer, MLS Works, and Real Salt Lake are doing to bring awareness and raise funds for Children’s Cancer Research.

Teams throughout the league are using gold balls, wearing specialty Kick Childhood Cancer pre-game/sideline tops, and wearing gold ribbons to show support. On Twitter, they also started a #scarvesup campaign where every tweet and retweet using #scarvesup MSLWorks and Continental Tires will donate $1 to Children’s Oncology Group.

At the conclusion of the segment, Seaonna performed a big kick celebrating being cancer-free and gifted Nicea an RSL scarf and “DeGering” jersey. If you purchase a Real Salt Lake scarf at the team store, $5 will be donated to the Hayes Tough Foundation.

To learn more ways you can help out, visit RSL.com.