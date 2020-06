If you're memorized by braids like us but find them intimidating to try to recreate, this is a must watch for you!

GTU producer McCall Gray is known around the studio for being a 'braiding pro,' always coming up with what the GTU team calls Elsa-like braids on herself and her best friend and GTU host Surae Chinn. They are not social distancing so it was the perfect opportunity to demo a half up braid tutorial.