Magical Unicorn Popcorn Dessert

Around November 2020, Wilkins Family Popcorn was born with dozen popcorn flavors with rotating seasonal flavors every month. Today on GTU, we were delighted to get this magical recipe!

Purple Unicorn Dessert Popcorn

Ingredients:

-1 bag of microwave butter popcorn (de-kernelled)

-8 oz of white almond bark/melting chocolate

-4-5 crushed unicorn cookies (cake batter flavor)

-Sprinkles of your choice (I usually use gold star sprinkles and blue sugar sprinkles)

-Blue food coloring

-1-2 tsp coconut oil

Directions:

1.Popcorn the bag of popcorn and sift out as much of the unpopped old maids as possible. I do this by shaking the bowl of popped corn (in one large bowl) and slowly transferring the popcorn by hand into a separate large bowl.

2.Melt 6 oz of the white chocolate in a microwave container (preferably glass). Follow the instructions on the packaging for how to melt the chocolate. Once fully melted, carefully pour about half of it over the popped corn.

3.Use a rubber spatula to carefully mix up the popcorn and white chocolate. Add about half of the crushed cookies to the mix and keep stirring. Then add the rest of the melted chocolate and cookies. Continue to gently mix the popcorn with the rubber spatula until all of it is well coated.

4.Empty the popcorn mixture onto a large (pre-sprayed or non-stick) cookie sheet or jelly roll pan.

5.Melt the leftover 2 oz of white chocolate (using the instructions on the package). Add 1-2 drops of blue food coloring and stir.

6.Add 1-2 tsp of coconut oil to the blue-white chocolate until it reaches a very “drippy” consistency.

7.Drizzle the blue-white chocolate evenly over the popcorn. Add sprinkles. Let cool for 20 minutes or put it in the freezer for about 5 minutes to speed up the process. It is ready to enjoy or package once the chocolate has fully hardened! If your package is in an airtight container, the popcorn will be shelf-stable for about a month.

Find Wilkins Family Popcorn for all things popcorn on IG.