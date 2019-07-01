Magical Independence Day celebration at Gateway

What better way to celebrate Independence Day than at the Gateway? Jackie Briggs stopped by the studio to talk about The Fourth of July celebration, Utah’s lifestyle center with incredible dining and entertainment is putting on.

This year The Gateway is starting a 4th of July tradition that the entire community can look forward to every year. The free public event will include a massive firework show along with entertainment, food, and fun for the whole family. It’s going to be one big block party! The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. Come early to enjoy all the classic American bars, restaurants, and food trucks and stay for the firework show that begins at 10 p.m.

Don’t miss the karaoke fun, live art installation titled “What’s Your American Dream,” and even the roaming magicians! You might just recognize a familiar face. Elias “Lefty” Caress, who was on the show today, will continue to work his magic at The Gateway Independence Day Celebration. Grab your family and friends and head downtown! Ample parking is available, but the public is urged to take public transportation.

Entertainment Lineup:

· 4:00PM – 5:00PM: North Stage: DJ Jared / South Stage: DJ Logic

· 5:00PM – 6:00PM: North Stage: DJ Jared / South Stage: DJ Logic

· 6:00PM – 7:00PM: North Stage: Back Seat Lovers / South Stage: Karaoke

· 7:00PM – 8:00PM: North Stage: DJ Jarvicious / South Stage: Karaoke

· 8:00PM – 9:00PM: North Stage: Parkway Avenue / South Stage: Karaoke

· 9:00PM –10:00PM: North Stage: DJ Bangarang / South Stage: Karaoke

For more information on entertainment and events go to shopthegateway.com.

The Gateway, a place of gathering in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, is now under new ownership. They are now owned by Vestar, a large real estate company in the United States. Their goal is to redevelop the space and create a new cultural community destination.

