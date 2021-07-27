Magic show that is helps achieve STEM goals

Paul Brewer, Magical Entertainer from the Utah STEM Action Center, joined us and showed off his famous magic tricks.

STEM stands for Science, Technology Engineering and Math, helped America reach its goal of landing on the moon. Likewise, STEM can help us to achieve our own goals as well.

The Utah STEM Action Center and Paul have combined talents to bring a school assembly about STEM to Utah elementary schools. The program mixes magic and science to show K-6 grade students how STEM can help them reach their goals. The assemblies are free of charge to the first 50 schools to sign up on their website.

Find them online and on IG.