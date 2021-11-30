Magic Mike comes back for one last movie and the very best frozen pizzas

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) - Happy Tuesday Utah! Our weather continues to be a lot of wash, rinse, then repeat thanks to a stubborn dome of high pressure. This will mean temperatures will remain above average, skies will be dry, and in the valleys, we'll continue to see haze due to inversions leading to poor air quality continuing.

Most areas today will see daytime highs in either the 50s or 60s. There will be a few exceptions with Wendover only reaching the upper 40s while St. George makes a run for 70. Along the Wasatch Front highs will mainly reach the low 50s with Salt Lake City getting to 52. Even places like Park City get back into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies.