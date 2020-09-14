Magic and mentalist Paul Draper goes virtual

Paul Draper is a mentalist and magician who has taken his work virtual during the pandemic! He’s performed everywhere from local events to Disneyland, and you wont believe your eyes. Watch his three amazing tricks and you’ll understand why world-renowned magicians such as David Copperfield are fans of Paul!
Paul is performing shows on Zoom for kids and corporations, and giving away a ton of free shows to hospitals and Title 1 schools! To hire Paul and learn more, hop online at PaulDraper.com and follow along on IG at @PaulWDraper