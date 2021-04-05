Made With Love: A look inside the inspiration behind one chef’s passion for cooking

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

For many chef’s the story behind the craft and the recipes are some of the most inspiring stories that we get to hear, and for Food Blogger Italian Cooking Chef Elena “Mama Mia Mangia” Davis it’s no different. You may have seen Elena on GTU with her Authentic Italian recipes. On Monday, we were able to dig deeper into Davis’s Italian roots and find the story behind some of her most popular dishes.

Elena discussed what it means to her to cook Authentic Italian Cuisine, her story coming from Italy and how her family plays a major role in her passion for cooking.

Mama Mia Mangia also gave us a crash course on the recipe for a delicious Italian Pear Cake.

Take a peek for yourself, follow Mama Mia Mangia on social media and her blog at MamaMiaMangia.com