Madazon Can Can is a Salt Lake City based performance artist taking the local scene by storm. She is a chameleon like performer who says her work is based in the artistry of clowning. A burlesque and drag-king performer as well, Madazon is a regular fixture at Prohibition in Murray, and The Viva La Diva Show at Metro Music Hall in Salt Lake City.

When creating a character, Madazon tells us she starts with a particular color, followed by the message, then develops the persona around it. Her focus when creating is the human connection. We got a glimpse of one of her popular routines as The Cowardly Pink Lion, a character who has an all inclusive message of acceptance, no matter what gender you are, or how you identify. Her art is for everyone.

Follow Madazon’s performance schedule on facebook and instagram at instagram.com/madazon_can_can/?hl=en