Macy’s Holiday Windows will be on display for the Salt lake City community and visitors to enjoy through January 1, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Macy’s City Creak Center is thrilled to reveal its 12th Annual Holiday Windows, a festive crafted showcase. Along with Salt Lake City artists who designed them.

Macy’s will host a special ceremony to unveil the Annual Holiday Windows on Thursday, November 16. Celebrating the 12th year of Macy’s Candy Window tradition, dating back to the early 1970s. This year’s display incorporates festive nostalgia, featuring the beloved reindeer Tiptoe spreading holiday magic among woodland friends. Created by local artist Jeff Rollo, bringing his inspiration to Macy’s City Creak Center. A joyful celebration of creating and cherishing holiday memories with loved ones.

Visit Macy’s City Creek Center to immerse yourself in this enchanting holiday display, on view until January 1, 2024. Macy’s is your destination for holiday joy. Whether you’re a meticulous planner or a last-minute shopper, with contactless curbside pickup and various shipping choices. Macy’s makes holiday shopping convenient and stress-free. Buy online and pick up at your local store to access products from any Macy’s location, shipped directly to your doorstep.

Macy’s Candy Windows City Creek Center, Main Street Store Front Now until Jan. 1, 2024

