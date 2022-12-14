You can make dinner fancy and full of culture right now at home with this super easy but impressive meal. We were joined today by Randy Crane to talk about Ma Yi Shang Shu and how to make it.

Ingredients:

4 ½ ounces mung bean noodles

2 ounces soy sauce

1 Tbl rice wine

1 Tbl sambal chili paste

1 tsp cornstarch

10 ounces ground pork

1 Tbl canola oil

4 green onions, chopped, divided

½ cup chicken broth

Directions:

Soak the noodles in enough hot water to cover it 1 inch for 20 minutes. Use kitchen shears to cut the noodles into 3 or 4 pieces and drain thoroughly in a colander for 10 minutes. Combine soy sauce and rice wine. And chili paste in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth. Add the cornstarch and whisk until combined. Add the pork and mix until thoroughly integrated. Set it aside for 30 minutes. Place a 12-inch sauté pan over high heat for 1 minute. Add the oil and swirl to coat the bottom and sides of the pan. Once the oil simmers, add the meat mixture. Stir constantly for 2 minutes, breaking the meat up into very small pieces. Add 2/3 of the green onions and continue cooking and stirring until the meat is well browned and in very small pieces, approximately 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to medium-high and add the broth. Cook until reduced, approximately 3 minutes. Slowly add handfuls of the noodles to the pan, tossing with the meat mixture until combined and the pieces of meat cling to the noodles and no liquid remains. Serve immediately with the remaining green onions and enjoy.

