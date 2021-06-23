M·A·C essentials for the best summer look when traveling

The summer travel season is up and running now that the regulations and restrictions of COVID-19, which means it’s time to grab your suitcase and head over to the Salt Lake City Airport. Don’t worry about your makeup either because M·A·C has created a summer travel makeup kit located right there in the newly remodeled international airport.

M·A·C Makeup has created a travel pack called the ‘Travel Exclusive Look’ with pinks, tans and sparkle, and reds for the perfect summer glowing look.

Along with the Love Me lipstick that is a hydrating rich and creamy stick that has a satin finish with 12-hour wear there is their best selling product, the finishing spray sets your finished makeup masterpiece without drying your skin out or giving an oily shine.

Right next to the ‘Love Me’ lipstick is the ‘Love Me’ gloss that also has 12-hour long wear, and of course, every bold lip needs a great eye look to pair with! The ‘Travel Exclusive Look’ kit has the ‘Extended Play Perm Me Up’ lash mascara that gives an instant lift and curls to the lashes that last up to even longer than the 12-hour lipstick at a high of 16 hours without causing any smudges! And if that mascara isn’t already enough, the kit also offers an extreme dimension 3D mascara that has a large brush to lift and curl the eyelashes just that much more. If you are interested in these mascaras you can buy them both in the store for $24.

Last, but not least to brighten up the face take a look at their blush that offers not just one shade but both a light and dark pinky blush color. You can apply the blush as an eyeshadow but you won’t need to because Mac offers a compact eyeshadow in both tan and a glittery pink to give your eyes the pop and color they deserve!



So don’t forget to stop by the M·A·C Makeup store the next time you are traveling down the airport.